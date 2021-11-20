Mahant Narendra Giri death case: CBI files charge sheet, includes Anand Giri's name

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (November 20) filed a charge sheet against the accused Anand Giri and others in connection with the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj in September.

The accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide, say officials.

Mahant Narendra Giri was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organisation of Hindu saints in India.

The suicide note, which was reportedly found at the death site, had named three people including Mahant Anand Giri, accusing them of mentally harassing the deceased, Narendra Giri.

The police had lodged an FIR under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of abetting the suicide on the basis of the suicide note.

Earlier in November, Prayagraj District Court had also rejected the bail application of Anand Giri, who was accused by CBI of abetting Mahant Narendra Giri to commit suicide.

The three accused, including Bade Hanuman Temple priest Adya Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep, were remanded to the CBI custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate Harendra Nath.

Anand Giri has been lodged in Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj since September 22.

(With inputs from ANI)

