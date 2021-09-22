Mahant Narendra Giri's post-mortem concludes, sealed report submitted to police

Prayagraj: A panel of five doctors on Wednesday (September 22) conducted the post-mortem examination of deceased Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri.

The entire autopsy process which lasted for about two-and-a-half hours was video-graphed following which a sealed report was submitted to senior police officials.

After the post-mortem, the body was taken out for ‘nagar yatra’ (procession) in Prayagraj city.

Thereafter, the mortal remains were taken to the Baghambri Gaddi Muth where he was given ‘bhoo-samadhi’.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested the third suspect in connection with the suspicious death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri.

The police have arrested two other people, including prime suspect Anand Giri, in connection with the seer’s death. As of now, the police have taken into custody the seer’s estranged disciple Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari, the chief priest of the Hanuman temple at Sangam, and his son Sandeep Tiwari.

The police had on Tuesday constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer and detained a disciple of his in Haridwar while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said all aspects related to the death are being investigated and the guilty will not be spared.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad on Monday.

A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, police had said.

Live TV