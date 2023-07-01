trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629158
Maharashtra: 25 People Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Mahamarg

25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus.

Last Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:52 AM IST|Source: ANI

BULDHANA: Twenty-five people died after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway. The incident happened around 2 am on Saturday. "25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus. 6-8 people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital," said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.

Further information is awaited.


