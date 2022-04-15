हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Puducherry Express

Maharashtra: 3 coaches of Puducherry Express derail in Mumbai's Matunga

The three rear coaches of the Puducherry Express derailed from the track between Matunga and Dadar Station, reported ANI.

Maharashtra: 3 coaches of Puducherry Express derail in Mumbai&#039;s Matunga
Image credit: ANI

Mumbai: Three coaches of a train derailed at Matunga Railway station in Mumbai on Friday (April 15, informed the Railways department. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The department said just after the Puducherry Express departed from the Dadar station to reach its destination Puducherry, three rear coaches of the train derailed from the track between Matunga and Dadar Station.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

