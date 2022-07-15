New Delhi: Amid the Opposition’s claim that he holds the reins of the state government, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday (July 15) asserted that there was no "super CM" in the Eknath Shinde-led government."There is no concept of super CM in the present government. We have only one chief minister and that is Eknath Shinde. We are working under his leadership. But some people can't digest this. They should get used to be in the opposition now," PTI quoted Fadnavis as saying. His remarks come in the wake of some Opposition leaders claiming that even though Shinde is the Maharashtra chief minister, it is his deputy Fadnavis who is calling the shots.

Notably, Devendra Fadnavis served as the Maharashtra chief minister for a full five years term from 2014 to 2019 and was also sworn in for the top post after the 2019 Assembly elections, however, he had to resign within three days due to lack of majority, making his government the shortest in Maharashtra's history. Fadnavis' announcement that Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde will be the new Maharashtra CM following the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government came as a surprise for most as the BJP leader was thought as the obvious candidate for the top post.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Fadnavis who met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray today said it was only a "courtesy visit". Fadnavis met Thackeray at the MNS chief’s residence in Dadar, creating buzz as it came in the wake of civic elections in Mumbai and pending cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Speaking to reporters later, Fadnavis said, "In Maharashtra, we have a culture of following political etiquette. He was unwell and I paid him a visit. What is so political about it?" The MNS chief had hip replacement surgery in June.

On being asked if his party will join the Shinde government, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said, “There is no question of MNS being part of the government, (but) I don't have any idea of what transpired in the meeting between the two (Fadnavis and Raj).”

(With agency inputs)