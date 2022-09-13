NewsIndia
ARMY MAN KILLS WITNESS

Maharashtra: Army jawan murders witness in rape case against brother, arrested

Bharat, an Army personnel who was posted in Ladakh, was visiting his village on leave. In 2021, his brother Premlal was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the village, the official said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 10:25 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • The incident took place at Belona village in Narkhed tehsil
  • Bharat Ramchandra Kalambe was arrested for allegedly killing Keshav Baburao Maske
  • In 2021, his brother Premlal was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the village

Trending Photos

Maharashtra: Army jawan murders witness in rape case against brother, arrested

Nagpur: A 52-year-old man who was a key witness in a rape case was allegedly shot dead by the accused's brother, an Army jawan, in Nagpur district. The incident took place at Belona village in Narkhed tehsil, around 50 km from here, on Monday evening, said a police official. Bharat Ramchandra Kalambe (30) was arrested for allegedly killing Keshav Baburao Maske (52), he said. Bharat, an Army personnel who was posted in Ladakh, was visiting his village on leave. In 2021, his brother Premlal was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the village, the official said.

Keshav was a key witness in the rape case and had testified against Premlal. On Monday evening, Bharat beat up Keshav when the latter was walking home and allegedly shot him in the head with a pistol before fleeing. He was later arrested and a court on Tuesday sent him in police custody till September 16, the official said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA Video
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction