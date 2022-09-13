Maharashtra: Army jawan murders witness in rape case against brother, arrested

Nagpur: A 52-year-old man who was a key witness in a rape case was allegedly shot dead by the accused's brother, an Army jawan, in Nagpur district. The incident took place at Belona village in Narkhed tehsil, around 50 km from here, on Monday evening, said a police official. Bharat Ramchandra Kalambe (30) was arrested for allegedly killing Keshav Baburao Maske (52), he said. Bharat, an Army personnel who was posted in Ladakh, was visiting his village on leave. In 2021, his brother Premlal was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the village, the official said.

Keshav was a key witness in the rape case and had testified against Premlal. On Monday evening, Bharat beat up Keshav when the latter was walking home and allegedly shot him in the head with a pistol before fleeing. He was later arrested and a court on Tuesday sent him in police custody till September 16, the official said.