Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811587https://zeenews.india.com/india/maharashtra-assembly-elections-baba-siddiques-son-joins-ajit-pawars-ncp-set-as-candidate-for-bandra-east-seat-2811587.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Baba Siddique's Son Joins Ajit Pawar's NCP, Set As Candidate For Bandra East Seat

NCP announced Zeeshan Siddiqui as the party candidate from Bandra East Constituency for upcoming elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 09:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Baba Siddique's Son Joins Ajit Pawar's NCP, Set As Candidate For Bandra East Seat

Ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra, Zeeshan Siddique, son of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, joined the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party on Friday. NCP announced Zeeshan Siddiqui as the party candidate from Bandra East Constituency for upcoming elections.

After joining NCP, Zeeshan said, "This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Bandra East, I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Bandra East ye again..."

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK