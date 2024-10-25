Ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra, Zeeshan Siddique, son of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, joined the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party on Friday. NCP announced Zeeshan Siddiqui as the party candidate from Bandra East Constituency for upcoming elections.

After joining NCP, Zeeshan said, "This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Bandra East, I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Bandra East ye again..."