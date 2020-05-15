Maharashtra Board exam 2020: SSC, HSC results expected to be declared on June 10

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be releasing the HSC and SSC result 2020 by June 10. The results will be declared on the official website of the board, mahresults.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020: Follow the steps mentioned below to check your result:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board, which is mahresults.nic.in

Go to the link in the latest section that reads Maharashtra 10, 12 board results

Click on the link to be redirected to a new page

Enter your details to see your result.

Download your result, which will appear in a PDF format for your future reference.

This year around 15 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 12 examinations in the state. The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for regular updates.

Earlier in April, the Maharashtra government had decided to cancel two pending paper of SSC Examination for Maharashtra Board Students looking at the situation of coronavirus pandemic. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced state government’s decision to cancel the pending Geography and Work Experience papers of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

For these two subjects, students are to be assessed on the basis of on the respective rules for these subjects.