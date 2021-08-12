हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra CET

Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration for MAHACET begins today at mahacet.org, here’s how to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses can apply online o the official website- mahacet.org. The candidates need to note that the last date to apply for the courses is August 16, 2021. 

Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration for MAHACET begins today at mahacet.org, here’s how to apply
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Maharashtra government has decided to open State Common Entrance Test Cell or Maharashtra CET 2021 application process from today (August 12, 2021) onwards. Candidates who wish to apply for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses can apply online o the official website- mahacet.org.

The candidates need to note that the last date to apply for the courses is August 16, 2021 and that those who wish to make amends or changes in their application form can do so between August 14 to 16 on the official site- mahacet.org.

Direct link to apply for MAHACET here

Maharashtra CET 2021: How to apply

To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official site- mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the “Maharashtra CET 2021” link at the home page

Step 3: Enter the login details and other credentials

Step 4: Fill the application form 

Step 5: Click on submit and pay the application fees

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference.

The State’s Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant made the announcement of the reopening of the MHT CET 2021 registration link.

“As a special case for the candidates who have not yet applied online for the CET 2021 entrance examinations for admission to various professional degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2021-22. Opportunity is being given to apply online from August 12 to 16, 2021,” Samant tweeted. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maharashtra CETMaha CETState Common Entrance TestMaharashtra
Next
Story

Two were murdered in a Kanpur house during 1984 Sikh riots, SIT returns to find culprits after 36 years

Must Watch

PT5M23S

Second major landslide in HP in the span of just over 15 days, left 13 people dead