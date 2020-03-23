Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew across state to check spread of coronavirus COVID-19

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday (March 23) imposed curfew across the state to check the spread of coronavirus.

Issuing a message to people of Maharashtra, through social media, Thackeray said the country, as well as the state, are going through a major crisis. The moment you see me on TV, you must be thinking that once again I have come to say something.

"We have now come to the last stage in relation to the coronavirus. We have more or less serious situations like other countries. On the Prime Minister's call, we clapped, banged steel plates to salute the heroes who are fighting against coronavirus."

Maharashtra CM said, "Essentials like groceries, milk, bakery, medical, etc will remain open. People need not panic. All religious places will remain closed. Only the priests and clerics alone will be inside and pray." adding "Today I am compelled to announce a statewide curfew. People were not listening and we are compelled."

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/oSgBuNv9Ex — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 23, 2020

Even now, if we do not improve then we will think why did we we fail to take timely step. From today, mean of communication are being stopped in the state, besides closing all transport, the CM said.

He also informed to have written a letter to the Prime Minister, in which, he had asked to put a ban transport at the international level.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a "full curfew" in the state "with no relaxations" in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi has asked state governments to ensure rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously.

"Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself by doing this, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to ensure the rules and laws are followed," he tweeted.

Notably, the number of coronavirus positive patients in India today rose to 415, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).