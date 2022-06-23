New Delhi: Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve on Wednesday (June 22) denied that BJP will stake a claim to form the government in Maharashtra amid the ongoing political turmoil in the state. Terming the political crisis in Maharashtra as Uddhav Thackeray-led party’s “internal matter”, Danve claimed that no Shiv Sena MLA is in touch with the BJP. “We haven`t spoken to Eknath Shinde. This is Shiv Sena`s internal matter. BJP has nothing to do with this. We`re not staking claim to form the government," he was quoted as saying by ANI. Danve, who is Minister of State for Railways, made the statement after his meeting with BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

However, as per sources, Fadnavis is likely to meet Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari today and submit a list of party MLAs and also inform him about the support from the independent and non-BJP MLAs.

Meanwhile, as the threat to his government increased, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night vacated the official CM residence. The move came after he reached out to Shiv Sena dissidents and offered to quit. However, rebel leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde stayed firm on his demand that Shiv Sena should walk out of "unnatural" ruling alliance MVA and claimed support of "enough number" of MLAs. The CM moved out of 'Varsha', his official residence and shifted to his private residence Matoshri.

Earlier addressing Shiv Sainiks and rebel party MLAs, the Maharashtra CM said, "Why make statements from Surat (where rebels headed first on Monday night) and other places. Come and tell me on my face that I am incompetent to handle the post of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president. I will resign immediately. I will keep my resignation letter ready and you can come and take it to the Raj Bhavan." Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of over 40 MLAs, which has threatened the future of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

(With agency inputs)