Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde declared Shiv Sena legislative party leader

The development comes ahead of the crucial floor test on Monday (July 4) for the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government in the House. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

New Delhi: Eknath Shinde has been declared the leader of Shiv Sena Legislative party by the Maharashtra Legislative Secretary. Bharatshet Gogawale was appointed as the chief whip of Shiv Sena while the appointment of Ajay Choudhari and Sunil Prabhu has been declared invalid. 

This comes ahead of the crucial floor test on Monday (July 4) for the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. 

Earlier today, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant had said that they had sought the disqualification of 39 MLAs who did not obey the whip issued by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the party. “39 of our MLAs did not obey our whip, and didn't follow party order, so we have sought their disqualification from new Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has chosen Ajay Choudhari as the leader of the group,” ANI quoted him as saying. 

In another face-off between the two factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, both separately claimed that they had sealed the Sena legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai ahead of the two-day special session which began on Sunday.

BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Assembly today with the Shinde-led faction also voting for him. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had issued a whip asking all the party MLAs to vote in favour of MVA nominee Rajan Salvi. 

(With agency inputs)

