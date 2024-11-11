Maharashtra Election: How Mahayuti, MVA Wooing Voters With Freebie For Women, Farmers, Youth

The stage is all set for the Maharashtra Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on November 20, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are offering voters a variety of freebies and welfare promises.

Both alliances are targeting key voter groups, including women, farmers, the youth and the poor, based on the electorate's composition.

Freebies For Womens

The ruling Mahayuti alliance has focused its campaign on the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', which offers monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women aged 21 to 65 but now the party manifesto has promised to increase the assistance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 per month. On the other hand, President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the joint manifesto for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and promised to provide financial aid of Rs 3000 to women in the state.

Freebies For Farmers

Mahayuti alliance promises farmers an increase in loan waivers, along with food security and proper housing if the party returns to power. MVA alliance promised Rs 50,000 each to farmers who repaid their loans on time.

Freebies For Youth

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance have promised to provide a Rs 4000 monthly stipend to youth seeking jobs. While Mahayuti has promised to provide a Rs 10,000 monthly stipend for young people.