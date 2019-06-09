Maharashtra farmer sends chopper for bride's entry in wedding

Pandharpur: A farmer in Pandharpur, a town near Solapur district in Maharashtra, decided to woo his bride by sending a helicopter to her village to pick her up for the wedding venue.

The wedding became a big affair in Madha taluka's Uplaai village where all the villagers flocked to see the helicopter's entry.

The bride, Aishwariya, is well-educated and she decided to marry a well-educated man whose profession is farming.

Nuptials must have been in order as the groom, Nitin, although being an MBA graduate, had decided to pursue farming as his occupation.

Nitin wanted to make his wedding special, so instead of a horse-cart, a buffalo-cart or a well-ornamented car to bring the bride to the wedding spot, he hired a helicopter.

Aishwariya arrived at the wedding in the most grandiose manner as Nitin had hoped for and the entire village was left mesmerised.