close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra farmer sends chopper for bride's entry in wedding

A farmer in Pandharpur, a town near Solapur district in Maharashtra, decided to woo his bride by sending a helicopter to her village to pick her up for the wedding venue. 

Maharashtra farmer sends chopper for bride&#039;s entry in wedding

Pandharpur: A farmer in Pandharpur, a town near Solapur district in Maharashtra, decided to woo his bride by sending a helicopter to her village to pick her up for the wedding venue. 

The wedding became a big affair in  Madha taluka's Uplaai village where all the villagers flocked to see the helicopter's entry.

The bride, Aishwariya, is well-educated and she decided to marry a well-educated man whose profession is farming. 

Live TV

Nuptials must have been in order as the groom, Nitin, although being an MBA graduate, had decided to pursue farming as his occupation. 

Nitin wanted to make his wedding special, so instead of a horse-cart, a buffalo-cart or a well-ornamented car to bring the bride to the wedding spot, he hired a helicopter.

Aishwariya arrived at the wedding in the most grandiose manner as Nitin had hoped for and the entire village was left mesmerised.

 

Tags:
MaharashtraSolapurPandharpurWeddingHelicopter
Next
Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits church targeted during Easter terror attacks in Sri Lanka

Must Watch

PT54S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of June 9th, 2019