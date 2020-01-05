Maharashtra government announces portfolios; Ajit Pawar gets finance, Aaditya Thackeray pockets tourism and environment

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra on Sunday (January 5) officially announced the portfolio allocation for the government after coming to power nearly a month ago.

CM Uddhav will hold the charge of Ministry of General Administration, Information &Technology, Information and Public Relations, Law and Judiciary and other departments which have not been allocated to any other minister.

Nationalist Congress Party’s leader Ajit Pawar, who is the deputy chief minister, has been allocated the finance and planning portfolio, while Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray will be in charge of Tourism and Environment ministry.

Ministry of Industry and Mining and Ministry of Marathi language has been allocated to veteran Shiv Sena leader and Uddhav's close aide Subhash Desai. Home Ministry has been allocated to Anil Deshmukh and Eknath Shinde will look after the Urban Development Ministry.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat has been allocated Revenue Ministry and former chief minister Ashok Chavan will take charge as PWD Minister. Another Congress leader Nitin Raut has been allocated Power Ministry.

NCP MLAs Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde have been allotted irrigation, food and civil supplies, excise and social justice departments, respectively. NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Jitendra Awhad were given the charge of Minority and Housing Development respectively.

Live TV

On Saturday, Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil had that the final list of ministers with the portfolios to be allocated to them has been sent by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his approval. The portfolios were announced after the approval of list by Governor Koshyari