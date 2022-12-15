topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
INTERFAITH MARRIAGE

Maharashtra govt forms panel headed by minister to track interfaith marriages

There are 13 members in the committee, including Lodha, while the deputy commissioner in the women and child development department will be the member-secretary of the panel.

Last Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 11:06 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • The GR, or government order, was issued by the Women and Child Development Department.
  • There are 13 members in the committee while the deputy commissioner in the women and child development department will be the member-secretary of the panel.
  • A helpline number will also be made available for couples in interfaith marriages, said the GR.

Trending Photos

Maharashtra govt forms panel headed by minister to track interfaith marriages

The Maharashtra government on Thursday formed a 13-member coordination committee headed by a minister to track and maintain record of interfaith marriages, couples who have entered into such wedlocks in the state and also their families. The 'interfaith marriage-family coordination committee (state level)' will be headed by Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, said a Government Resolution (GR). 

The GR, or government order, was issued by the Women and Child Development Department. There are 13 members in the committee, including Lodha, while the deputy commissioner in the women and child development department will be the member-secretary of the panel, it said. 

A helpline number will also be made available for couples in interfaith marriages, said the GR. The panel's scope includes taking stock of interfaith marriages that take place after elopement of couples or are performed at religious places or are registered or non-registered, said the order.

If required, counselling service will be made available to women who have entered into interfaith marriages, the government order said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women