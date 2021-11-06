Maharashtra hospital fire: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah offer condolences

As a huge fire swept through the intensive care unit (ICU) of Ahmednagar Civil Hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday (November 6), it killed at least 10 people and injured several, a health official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a tweet, Modi said, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the death of the 10 patients. "Very saddened by the tragic accident at Civil Hospital, Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah said in a tweet message.

महाराष्ट्र के अहमदनगर के सिविल अस्पताल में आग लगने से हुई हृदयविदारक दुर्घटना से अत्यंत व्यथित हूँ। दुःख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं व ईश्वर से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 6, 2021

Confirming the incident, the district collector Rajendra Bhosale said that 10 patients died on Saturday in a fire in the intensive care unit of Ahmednagar Hospital in Maharashtra.

According to him, there were 17 Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit when the fire broke out around 11 am and was reportedly spreading to other wards. Senior police officials have reached the spot and have been supervising the rescue operation.

As per reports, six patients have suffered serious burn injuries in this fire incident. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire while the exact reason of the fire is not yet known.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an in-depth inquiry into the incident. Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said that action will be taken against those found guilty and also said that the Chief Minister would announce compensation to the kin of the deceased.

