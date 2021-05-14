Maharashtra lockdown extended: Check what’s allowed and what’s not

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government extended the lockdown curbs till 7 am on June 1. Announcing new restrictions under the “break the chain” initiative, the state made a negative RT-PCR report not older than 48 hours mandatory for people entering Maharashtra.

Earlier, the lockdown imposed to curb the transmission of COVID-19 were to last till May 15.

Check what's allowed and what's not during Maharashtra lockdown:

1. Personnel engaged in airport and port services and needed for movement of cargo related to medicines or equipment needed for Covid management will be allowed to travel in local, mono and metro services.

2. Only 25 people are allowed to attend wedding ceremonies. The ceremony will have to take place in a single hall and should be completed in two hours.

3. All government offices (centre, state, local administrative) are permitted to open with only 15 per cent attendance.

4. In case of cargo carriers, not more than two people will be allowed to travel in those vehicles.

5. Private buses can run with 50 per cent capacity. Travelling has been discouraged by the state government unless for any emergency.

Maharashtra Government extends the current COVID19 restrictions in the state till 7am on 1st June, to fight COVID19; negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those entering the state pic.twitter.com/jjccnpP6KV — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

Essential services have been exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

The order issued by the state government also directed the local disaster management authority to keep “special vigil” over rural markets and APMCs to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour. They are allowed to add further restrictions with 48-hour notice.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 1,946 daily cases, while 68 succumbed to the deadly infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The caseload in the city reached 6,84,048, while the death toll mounted to 14,076. It was the third time this week that Mumbai's daily infection count remained below the 2,000-mark.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra registered 42,582 new COVID-19 cases, with 850 deaths on Thursday, the state health department said. The total tally increased to 52,69,292, while the death toll reached 78,857.

