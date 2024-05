Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 5 Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Polling Constituencies

New Delhi: Maharashtra is all set to contest polls for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 5 on May 20. The state has 48 seats and 13 of them are going to vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election. The parliamentary constituencies going for the polls are Dhule, Dindoi, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North - West, Mumbai North - East, Mumbai North - Central, Mumbai South - Central and Mumbai South.

Phase 5 Voting Date And Time

The Lok Sabha elections for Phase 5 are going to be held on May 20. The voting for all the seats will begin at 7 am and counting is scheduled to be held on June 4.

Maharastra Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5

Dhule: Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre (BJP) vs Dr Shobha Dinesh Bachhav (INC)

Dindori: Bharati Pravin Pawar (BJP) vs Bhaskar Bhagare (NCP(SP))

Nashik: Rajabhau Waje (Shiv Sena (UBT)) vs Godse Hemant Tukaram (Shiv Sena)

Palghar: Dr Hemant Vishnu Savara (BJP) vs Bharti Kamadi (Shiv Sena (UBT))

Bhiwandi: Kapil Moreshwar Patil (BJP) vs Suresh Mhatre NCP(SP)

Kalyan: Vaishali Darekar (Shiv Sena (UBT) vs Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)

Thane: Rajan Vichare (Shiv Sena (UBT)) vs Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena)

Mumbai North: Piyush Goyal (BJP) vs Bhushan Patil (INC)

Mumbai North-West: Amol Kirtikar (Shiv Sena (UBT)) vs Ravindra Dattaram Waikar (Shiv Sena)

Mumbai North-East: Mihir Kotecha (BJP) vs Sanjaydina Patil (ShivSena (UTB))

Mumbai North - Central: Adv. Ujwal Nikam (BJP) vs Gaikwad Varsha Eknath (INC)

Mumbai South - Central: Anil Desai (Shiv Sena (UBT)) vs Rahul Shewale Shiv Sena

Mumbai South: Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena (UBT)) vs Yamini Yashwant Jadhav (Shiv Sena)