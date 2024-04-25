Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timings, Key Candidates And Phase-2 Constituencies

The stage is all set for voting in the 88 Lok Sabha seats tomorrow. Maharashtra has 48 seats and eight of them are going to vote in the second phase. These parliamentary constituencies are Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani. The main contest on these seats is between the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress-Sena UBT and NCP-SP.

Maharashtra Voting Time

The voting on these 8 seats will take place between 7am and 6pm. Those standing in the queue after 6pm will be allowed to cast their votes.

Maharashtra Phase 2 Key Candidates

Akola is set to witness a triangular contest. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Anup Dhotre, son of sitting Akola MP Sanjay Dhotre, the Congress has fielded Abhay Kashinath Patil, a Maratha, from the key constituency. Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of the Dalit icon and the father of the Constitution, BR Ambedkar, who is also the president of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi will be contesting from the seat as well.

In Buldhana, the fight is between Sena vs Sena. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded sitting MP Prataprao Jadhav while Shiv Sena (UBT) has given a ticket to Narendra Khedekar.

In Amravati, the fight is between Navneet Kaur Rana of the BJP and Balwant Basawant Wankhede of the Congress. Rana is sitting MP.

In Wardha, NDA's Ramdas Tadas will take on INDIA's Amar Sharadrao Kale, in Yavatmal-Washim, the fight is between NDA's Rajashri Hemant Patil and INDIA's Sanjay Deshmukh. In Hingoli, NDA's Baburao Kadam Kohalikar is taking on INDIA's Nagesh Patil Ashtikar.

In Nanded, NDA candidate Prataprao Chikhalikar is taking on INDIA's Vasantrao Chavan while in the Parbhani seat, NDA's Mahadev Jankar is taking on INDIA's Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav.