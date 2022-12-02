Maharashtra Measles OUTBREAK: Mumbai reports 23 new cases, starts special vaccination drive

Mumbai: The outbreak of measles in Maharashtra has taken a toll on children's health in the state. Mumbai reported 23 new cases on Thursday (December 1) and zero fatalities were reported. The tally of measles cases in Maharashtra between January 1, 2022, and November 30 stood at 754 and the death toll stood at 18. The Maharashtra health department has also formed a state-level task force headed by Dr Subhash Salunke to tackle rising measles cases. Further, to curb the measles virus outbreak, 1,162 children have been vaccinated against measles during a special drive in Mumbai on the first day of its Outbreak Response Immunisation drive.

All fatalities this year were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (12 in Mumbai, three in Bhiwandi city, two in Thane city, and one in Vasai-Virar city). Of 754 cases, 323 were from Mumbai, 70 were from Malegaon city, 48 were from Bhiwandi city, and 44 were from Thane city.

Also read: Maharashtra: Congress seeks BJP MLA's, MP's resignation for ‘insulting’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

According to a newspaper report, Mumbai has 37 outbreaks involving 16 out of 24 civic wards. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has 80,000-odd measles shots in stock, but officials said availability shouldn't be a problem. The stats have over 13.5 lakh shots in stock.

New hotspots have emerged in Pune, Nanded, Aurangabad, and Buldhana. Since October last week, 15 children have died across Mumbai including three from neighbouring districts who were admitted to BMC hospitals.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has demanded the creation of a daily dashboard of measles cases on the lines of a similar mechanism initiated by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of the outbreak.

"Considering the impact of the outbreak on the people of Maharashtra, it is imperative of the Minister for Health (Sawant) to apprise the general public on the status of the number of cases reported and vaccination camps conducted," she said.

(With agency inputs)