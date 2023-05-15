Maharashtra Opposition Allies Plan To Counter BJP In 2024 Using 'Karnataka Formula'

Mumbai: The BJP's crushing defeat in Karnataka is a boost for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra which will take small parties along and put up a united challenge to the ruling party in the 2024 elections, state NCP chief Jayant Patil has said. Speaking to reporters after attending the MVA meeting at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' in Mumbai, Patil said the MVA- comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress- will work out a seat-sharing formula ahead of the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra assembly elections, due in the second half of the next year.

MVA leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and state Congress chief Nana Patole, attended the meeting. "Like Karnataka, I am sure the MVA will win the people's trust in Maharashtra and will work with more strength," Patil said.

He said MVA leaders have decided to hold talks with other small parties and are hopeful of presenting a united opposition to the current dispensation in the country in 2024. "The three constituents of MVA will meet and work out a seat-sharing formula ahead of the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra assembly elections. We are starting steadily and slowly,” Patil added.

Patil said the public rallies of MVA, titled 'Vajramooth', currently put on hold will resume after the summer heat subsides. “Due to rising temperatures in the state, we have suspended the rallies. We will start holding them once the heat subsides,” he said. Patil said these rallies can be arranged in June, and if the rains start early, we will organise them indoors.

Congress Sweeps Karnataka Polls

In Karnataka elections, the results of which were declared on Saturday, the Congress won 135 seats out of 224, while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively. With a 42.88 per cent vote share, the Congress party also created history by registering the biggest vote share by any party in the Karnataka assembly polls in the last 34 years.

The Congress victory has come at a time when it is seeking momentum ahead of assembly polls later this year in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana and the Lok Sabha polls next year. On the other hand, for BJP, the defeat has come as a setback as it ended up losing the only southern state it ruled.

Congress president also took the "BJP Mukt South India" jibe at the saffron party after the results. After the results, outgoing CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday tendered his resignation to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Congress over its victory in assembly polls. He appreciated the hard work of BJP workers and said that the party will serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come. "Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations," PM Modi said in a tweet.

He added, "I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come".

Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi hailed the party's victory in Karnataka assembly polls and said that the people of the state defeated the "politics of hate". Speaking to reporters at the Congress headquarters in the national capital, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress stood with the poor. "The poor defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka...We fought the elections with love...," he said.

Highly placed sources confirmed that senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and party’s state unit president D K Shivakumar will be his deputy, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to make a formal announcement in this regard on Monday after the party’s impressive victory in the crucial assembly elections held in the southern state.

Karnataka went to the polls on May 10 for the 224-member state assembly and saw a record polling of 72.68 per cent. A party needed 113 seats to get the majority.