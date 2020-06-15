Maharashtra Police warns of legal action for circulating photos of Sushant Singh Rajput's body, asks people to delete pictures already shared

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber Police Department, the nodal agency for cyber-crime investigation in Maharashtra on Sunday (June 14) asked netizens to refrain from circulating pictures of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They also warned of legal action for circulating photos of Sushant's body and asked people to delete pictures that have been already shared.

Maharashtra Cyber Police on their official Twitter account said, "A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste."

They added, "Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth."

They also emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action.



Maharashtra Cyber Police on May 20, 2020, had issued a notice under Section 149 of CRPC to certain users who were using social media platforms for posting offensive, abusive, defamatory and malicious posts.

They asked those users to refrain from doing so as it is an offense under the Information Technology Act, IPC and any user found violating the provisions of the said laws will have to face strict penal action.

Earlier today after Sushant's death, a couple of disturbing pictures of the deceased body in his bedroom were circulated on various social media platforms.

The 34-year Bollywood actor died of suicide today at his residence in Mumbai.