During the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra, accusations and counter-accusations or claims-counter-claims are being played out between the ruling party and the opposition on many issues. Today in the Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar put the ruling party on edge over the issue of assistance given to farmers affected by heavy rains in the state. At this time, Ajit Pawar expressed the view that the government should go beyond the rules and help the farmers. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar attacks Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with harsh words while talking about the relief fund given by the ruling party to Eknath Shinde group and BJP MLAs.

In the funds announced by the state government through supplementary demands, more funds have been announced in the constituencies of BJP MLAs and discussions have started that less relief funds have been announced for the constituencies of Shinde group MLAs. However, some of the decisions taken by the previous government have also been put on hold. Against this backdrop, Ajit Pawar, speaking in the Legislative Assembly today, challenges Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Also, Ajit Pawar harshly criticized the funds provided.

Ajit Pawar has appealed that the government should not be biased in the allocation of funds. "Mr Chief Minister, you have given 50 crore works to your 40 MLAs in the current supplementary demands. BJP also took 50 crores worth of work for its MLAs. But don't be so mean. Because where the damage was meant to be, it has already been done. There is damage everywhere. So we have to keep a little open policy while giving relief funds", said Ajit Pawar on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has made a suggestive statement while challenging Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in difficult words. "It is not good behavior for you to suspend the work that we did when we were together in the cabinet. You never know what will happen to someone. Not all days are the same. So don't do this", said Ajit Pawar.