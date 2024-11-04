Maharashtra Polls: Congress Candidate From Kolhapur North Withdraws Nomination Minutes Before Deadline

Maharashtra Election 2024: In Maharashtra assembly elections, a fresh twist came this evening after the Congress party's Kolhapur North candidate Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati, a Royal family member, was forced to withdraw her nomination minutes before the deadline. With this, the official tally of Congress candidates came down to 101. November 4 was the last date for withdrawal of candidature for the state assembly polls.

Now, you may surprised why the Congress candidate withdrew her nomination. This was because the Congress was challenged by a rebel leader on this crucial seat. The Congress had earlier given a ticket to former KMC Corporator Rajesh Latkar but was replaced with Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati. Disgruntled Latkar filed his nomination as an independent candidate. Since then, Congress has been trying to convince Latkar to withdraw his nomination but to no avail.

On Monday, MLC Satej Patil went to Latkar's residence in the city to speak with him, but Latkar was not home, and attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful. Latkar holds a significant influence on the seat and may have posed a serious challenge to the officially nominated candidate. A division of vote could have benefitted the ruling Mahayuti. Thus, the Congress party directed Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati to withdraw her nomination.

Now, Latkar will contest as an independent but with the backing of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. However, on paper, there won't be an official candidate from the alliance.

Congress MP Shahu Chhatrapati said that Madhurima Raje withdrew her nomination in helplessness. "Rajesh Latkar is a good party worker. He didn't withdraw his candidature. A party worker was forced to rebel, and hence we decided not to contest the elections," he said.

The primary competition for the Kolhapur North assembly seat will be between Rajesh Kshirsagar from Mahayuti (Shiv Sena) and independent candidate Rajesh Latkar.

The 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra will go to the polls in single phase on November 20 while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.