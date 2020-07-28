Maharashtra records 7,717 new COVID-19 cases, 282 deaths in last 24 hours; Mumbai adds 700 cases

Mumbai: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Tuesday (July 28) rose to 3,91,440 with fresh coronavirus patients of 7,717 in the last 24 hours, according to state Health Department bulletin. With 282 patients succumbing to the COVID infection, the death toll has reached 14,165 in Maharashtra.

A total of 10,333 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,32,277 while the count of active cases dropped from 1,47,592 on Monday to 1,44,694 on Tuesday. A total of 19,68,559 people have been tested so far in the state.

Mumbai, which has been steadily reporting more than 1,000 cases every day, today added just 700 cases in the day after a long gap, taking the tally to 110882 positive cases. The city has also witnessed as many as 55 deaths from COVID-19 with the total numbers reaching 6187.



Thane metropolitan saw 191 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of COVID-19 positive cases to 18155. The metropolitan area also witnessed nine deaths taking the number of fatalities to 589.



In Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area near Mumbai, 207 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 19032. The death toll from coronavirus in the Kalyan Dombivli region has risen to 326.



Mumbai's Dharavi slum colony also saw one of the lowest single-day growth in new COVID-19 cases with just three additions, taking the cumulative tally to 2,543, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

A total of 2,204 patients have recovered so far leaving the Dharavi area with only 88 active cases. Once a COVID-19 hotspot, Dharavi on July 7 had recorded only one COVID-19 case.