Maharashtra records highest single day spike of 11,147 new COVID-19 cases, 266 deaths

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday (July 30) recorded the highest single-day spike of 11,147 new coronavirus cases taking the number of COVID-19 patients to 4,11,798, according to the state Health Department bulletin. The state also witnessed 266 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 14729.

As many as 8,860 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recovered cases in Maharashtra to 2,48,615.

The recovery rate in the state is now 60.37 percent while the case fatality rate is 3.58 percent. The number of people tested in the state so far is 20,70,128, while there are 1,48,454 active cases, the statement said.

Mumbai recorded 1208 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of positive patients to 113199. With 53 deaths from coronavirus today, the total number of deaths has so far reached 6300.

The new Mumbai metropolitan area also recorded 360 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total number now stands at 14987. Four patients also died of coronavirus today in the metropolitan area, taking the total death toll to 411.

In Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area near Mumbai, 329 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours and the total number now increased to 19638, while the death toll has risen to 347.

A total of 189 COVID-19 cases were reported in the Vasai Virar metropolitan area near Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 11834, while the death toll has risen to 242.

Pune city, however, recorded 1,889 new cases today while the Pimpri-Chinchwad belt recorded 987 new cases.

There were 166 new coronavirus cases in Sangli-Miraj- Kupwad municipal corporation limits, Nagpur city reported 195 new cases, Amravati city 148 cases, Solapur city 97 cases, Nashik city 319, Ahmednagar city 210.