Maharashtra shuts colleges, universities till February 15 amid soaring COVID cases

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday (January 5) closed all colleges and universities till February 15.

As per ANI, the exams will be conducted online in colleges and universities. Maharashtra Higher & Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said, “Amid rising COVID cases, Maharashtra govt to discontinue physical classes in colleges, universities till February 15. All exams in the said institutions to be conducted online till February 15.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had ruled out 100 per cent lockdown in the state, adding that restrictions have to be imposed wherever there is crowding. Talking to reporters after a meeting with the state's COVID-19 Task Force and health officials, Tope said, “The Task Force has used the term augmented restrictions, which means if the cases rise like this...We don't have to use the term lockdown. Hundred per cent lockdown is not certainly required as of today.”

“Wherever crowding takes place, there have to be restrictions, but it is not the case that it (curbs) should be brought today,” he said as per PTI.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 18,466 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, as per the state health department. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally now stands at 67,30,494 and the death toll at 1,41,573.

