Mumbai: At least six persons were killed and seven others injured after a container truck hit a three-wheeler in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am near Masudpur Phata under the jurisdiction of Kopargaon city police station, approximately 240 kms from Mumbai, an official said.

"A speeding container truck hit the three-wheeler Ape rickshaw, which was carrying passengers. At least six persons, including two students and two women, died in the accident, while seven others suffered serious injuries," he said.