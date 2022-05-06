हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
accident

Maharashtra: Six killed, seven injured after truck hits three-wheeler at Ahmednagar

A speeding truck hit the three-wheeler rickshaw which was carrying passengers leading to the death of at least six people. 

Maharashtra: Six killed, seven injured after truck hits three-wheeler at Ahmednagar
Representational image

Mumbai: At least six persons were killed and seven others injured after a container truck hit a three-wheeler in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am near Masudpur Phata under the jurisdiction of Kopargaon city police station, approximately 240 kms from Mumbai, an official said.

"A speeding container truck hit the three-wheeler Ape rickshaw, which was carrying passengers. At least six persons, including two students and two women, died in the accident, while seven others suffered serious injuries," he said.

