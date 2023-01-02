Maharashtra SSC Exam 2023 Datesheet out at mahahsscboard.in, check Class 10th board exam full schedule here

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2023 Datesheet: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released the Maharastra SSC exam timetable. According to the official schedule, the Maharashtra Board Class 10th exams or the Maharashtra SSC exams will be conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023. Students who are scheduled to appear for Maharashtra SSC Exam 2023 datesheet from the official website- mahahsscboard.in following the steps here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to download the Maharashtra Board SSC Exam Timetable 2023

Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in

On the home page, click on "TIMETABLE SSC-MARCH-2023" under latest notification segment

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam time table 2023 will appaer on screen

Download the Maharashtra Board Class 10th date sheet 2023 and take a print out

Maharashtra HSC Exam Datesheet 2023

The Maharashtra SSC Exam 2023 will be held from March 2 to March 25, 2023. in two shifts- 1st from 11 am to 2 pm and 2nd from 3 pm to 6 pm. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Board Class 12th exam will be held from February 21 to March 21, 2023, and the full schedule for the Maharashtra HSC Exams 2023 will be available soon on the official schedule mahahsscboard.in