topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA BOARD EXAMS 2023

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2023 Datesheet out at mahahsscboard.in, check Class 10th board exam full schedule here

Maharashtra SSC Exam dates 2023: Maharashtra Board Class 10th exams will commence on March 2, 2023, scroll down to check and download the full schedule for Maharashtra board exams.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2023 Datesheet out at mahahsscboard.in, check Class 10th board exam full schedule here

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2023 Datesheet: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has released the Maharastra SSC exam timetable.  According to the official schedule, the Maharashtra Board Class 10th exams or the Maharashtra SSC exams will be conducted from March 2 to March 25, 2023. Students who are scheduled to appear for Maharashtra SSC Exam 2023 datesheet from the official website- mahahsscboard.in following the steps here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to download the Maharashtra Board SSC Exam Timetable 2023

  • Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in 
  • On the home page, click on "TIMETABLE SSC-MARCH-2023" under latest notification segment
  • Maharashtra Board SSC Exam time table 2023 will appaer on screen
  • Download the Maharashtra Board Class 10th date sheet 2023 and take a print out

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam Timetable 2023

Maharashtra HSC Exam Datesheet 2023

The Maharashtra SSC Exam 2023 will be held from March 2 to March 25, 2023. in two shifts- 1st from 11 am to 2 pm and 2nd from 3 pm to 6 pm. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Board Class 12th exam will be held from February 21 to March 21, 2023, and the full schedule for the Maharashtra HSC Exams 2023 will be available soon on the official schedule mahahsscboard.in 

 

Live Tv

Maharashtra Board Exams 2023Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2023Maharashtra Board Class 10th Exam 2023Class10th Board ExamsMaharashtra Board SSC HSC Exam 2023mahahsscboard.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896