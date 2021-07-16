Maharashtra SSC result 2021 declared: Website crashes, 99.96 per cent students clear exam

Maharashtra SSC result 2021: The wait of almost 15 lakh students in Maharashtra came to an end after the state SSC or Class 10 final results were declared on Friday (July 16). The link to download Maharashtra SSC result 2021 was made available on the official website at 1 pm. Students will be able to download their results from Maharashtra SSC result websites – mahresult.nic.in and maharashtraeducation.com. There was no board exam in Maharashtra this year in view of the COVID pandemic. Instead, results have been prepared using students’ performance in past exams.

Meanwhile, following the result declaration, the official website of Maharashtra SSC result 2021, result.mh-ssc.ac.in, crashed for a while, leaving students in a state of fix. However, it was restored after some time.

Step 1: Visit official Maharashtra results website- maharashtraeducation.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 10 results 2021’ link

Step 3: New tab will open up, enter your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

This year, the board has recorded 99.95 pass per cent. Of 9 divisions, Konkan division has 100 percent results. Of the 15, 75, 806 students who had registered for exams, schools sent assessment reports for 15,75,752 students.

Students have been evaluated on the basis of their marks in class 9 and 10 where both components will carry 50 per cent weightage. The 50 per cent weightage given to class 10 marks will also be divided into two components - 30 per cent for internal assessments and 20 per cent for practicals/ homework/ assignments.

To clear the Maharashtra SSC a student should score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject, in theory, those with 20 per cent will be deemed pass too. Those who have passed the exam will then be issued with an original mark sheet that can be collected by the students from their respective schools.

Live TV