हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Tiger kills man in forest area in presence of his mother, wife

A 50-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Brahmapuri tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday, reports PTI.

Maharashtra: Tiger kills man in forest area in presence of his mother, wife
Representational image

A 50-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Brahmapuri tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday afternoon, when he had gone to a forest area along with his mother and wife to collect some wood, an official said. The deceased, a labourer, was identified as Rajendra Arjun Kamdi, the resident of Halda village in Bramhapuri, he said. A senior forest department official from Bramhapuri forest range said, "The man had gone to a nearby forest to collect wood to build fence around his residence along with mother and wife. The tiger lurking in the bushes attacked him, in which he died on the spot. After his mother and wife raised an alarm, the feline disappeared from the spot."

After being informed, local villagers and the forest personnel reached spot.

The incident created panic among the residents of nearby villages.

A local leader said that the growing incidents of man-wild animal conflict need to be curbed or else villagers would launch an agitation. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MaharashtraChandrapurBramhapuri forestTiger
Next
Story

Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till August 10, gathering of 5 or above banned– Read here

Must Watch

PT14M4S

From Ground Zero, see action on violence from Prayagraj to Ranchi