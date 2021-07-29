Maharashtra to ease curbs in 25 districts, guidelines to be announced soon

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government will soon ease curbs in the state in several districts in view of the declining COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters on Thursday (July 29) that these relaxations will be applicable in 25 districts.

“We've decided to give relaxation in restrictions in 25 districts. Relaxation will be given in functioning of shops, theaters, cinema halls, gyms. There would be restrictions in wedding functions etc, we would discourage using an air-conditioned hall,” Maharashtra Health Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Further, he stated that the Sunday restrictions will continue and the state will soon announce detailed guidelines. “Things will be open on Saturdays with limitations, Sunday restrictions to continue. Detailed guidelines in next 2-3 days. Hotels and shops timings will increase till 8-9 pm. But they need to ensure staff is fully vaccinated, they'll be allowed to function on 50% capacity,” Tope said.

Earlier, Tope told a TV channel that Maharashtra disaster management department is in favour of allowing fully vaccinated people to travel in local trains in Mumbai. However, a final decision would be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he added.

As per the current guidelines, only people engaged in essential and emergency services, as categorised by the government, are allowed to travel in local trains.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has invited suggestions and recommendations from various departments while reviewing the lockdown-like restrictions in the state," Tope said,

The state health minister said in 11 districts of the state (out of total 36), the positivity rate is higher than the state's average and the infection spread is also more. These include Beed, Ahmednagar and districts from Konkan and western Maharashtra.

On Wednesday (July 28), the state recorded 6,857 new coronavirus infections and 286 fresh fatalities, which took the caseload to 62,82,914 and the death toll to 1,32,145, a state health department official was cited by PTI. The state currently has 82,545 active cases. The recovery rate in the state stands at 96.53 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent.

