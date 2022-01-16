Maharashtra to impose further restrictions? Deputy CM Ajit Pawar answers amid rising Covid-19 cases

Pune: Expressing concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pune and the rest of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that as of now no new restrictions will be brought in but a decision will be taken next week depending upon the scenario.

Pawar was speaking to reporters after attending a COVID-19 review meeting here.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Pune district administration, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Zilla Parishad representatives.

"Coronavirus cases are rising every passing day. But in today's meeting, we decided not to bring in further restrictions. At the same time, existing curbs will not be relaxed soon. But, if needed, a decision will be taken in the next week," he said.

The Maharashtra government had recently imposed new restrictions on the movement of people. As per the new guidelines, the movement of people in groups of five or more has been restricted from 5 am to 11 pm and no movement has been allowed from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential services.

Pawar said the cases rose rapidly because people are not following COVID-19 norms.

"Recently, many people returned from foreign countries. At the same time, no norms were followed in public events, especially in marriages that were attended by people coming from other states. If we have to control the spread of infection, we must follow rules,? he added.

The deputy CM said the case positivity rate jumped to 17 per cent from six per cent last week. He said the pace of vaccination for the 15-18 age group has been good in the Pune district.

He also said that medical stores selling COVID-19 test kits should write down the contact numbers of persons buying these products.

"Government teams will contact such people about the status of the test result," he added.

FDA joint commissioner (Pune division), S B Patil, has issued a notification, directing all the retail as well as wholesale chemists and pharmacists in Pune to keep a record of customers buying the COVID home test kits.

Responding to a query, Pawar said he was of the view that the exams for classes 10 and 12 be held offline.

Maharashtra records 42,462 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 42,462 new coronavirus infections, 749 less than Friday, besides 23 deaths. The number of recovered cases surged to 67,60,514 after 39,646 patients were discharged during the day.

Of 42,462 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths reported on Saturday, 10,661 infections and 11 fatalities were reported from Mumbai city alone. The tally of active coronavirus cases has now increased to 2,64,441.

The overall caseload now stands at 71,70,483 and the death toll at 1,41,779.

125 new Omicron cases also came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,730.

