Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance announce candidates for state Legislative Council polls

Mumbai: The ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi on Friday (November 20, 2020) announces its candidates for the biennial elections to Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress will contest on two seats each while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena contest on one constituency.

Polls for biennial election from 5 constituencies to be held on December 1.

Shiv Sena`s Shrikant Deshpande has been chosen to fight from Amravati constituency, while NCP`s Arun Lad and Satish Chavan will contest from Pune and Aurangabad constituencies, respectively.

Congress` Jayant Asgaonkar and Abhijit Vanjari have been fielded from Pune and Nagpur.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had on November 2 declared polls for five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, which have been vacant since July 19 after the completion of the term of the sitting members.

The voting will be held on December 1 between 8 am and 5 pm and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.