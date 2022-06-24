Maharashtra Political Crisis: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra that has toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government, Nationalist Congress Party leader Vidya Chavan said that PM Modi must understand that Maharashtra will never bow down before Delhi. Chavan is one of the few remaining leaders who continue to extend support to Uddhav Thackeray after over 40 MLAs, including Shiv Sena leaders and independent MLAs, turned against the current Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP leaders. The rebel MLAs are camping in Assam’s Radisson Blu hotel and have demanded that the party restores an alliance with its old ally Bharatiya Janata Party.

While addressing the media, Divya Chavan said, “Maharashtra's common people are with CM Uddhav Thackeray and MVA govt. Sharad Pawar said yesterday that we are together. It's impossible to break the MVA govt. I want to tell the Modi govt that Maharashtra will never bow down before Delhi and we will fight till the end.”

Maharashtra Political Crisis

The political crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra erupted after-party legislators joined a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde who is staying at a hotel in Guwahati. Shinde camp has claimed the support of 46 MLAs, which includes 37 Shiv Sena MLAs and nine independents.

The rebel MLAs who are at a hotel in Guwahati since June 20, authorised Shinde on June 23 to decide on a further course of action.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that both Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena politically from Maharashtra and the MLAs made countless attempts to inform Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the malafide intentions of alliance partners. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut even urged rebel MLAs to return to Mumbai and discuss their issues with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray tries to save the Maharashtra govt

Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday reached out to the functionaries of his party, which is currently battling a rebellion, and sought to allay fears surrounding the survival of his political outfit and the MVA government.