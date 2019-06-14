Maharashtra's Kartikeya Gupta tops JEE Advanced exam, Allahabad's Himanshu Singh 2nd, Delhi's Archit Bubna 3rd

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra's Kartikeya Gupta was declared the All India Topper in JEE Advanced exam 2019, the result of which was announced on Friday, June 14.

Kartikeya Gupta, who hails from Ballarpur (Maharashtra), topped the exam by scoring 346 out of 372 marks.

Kartikeya's father Chandresh Gupta is employed as general manager in the paper industry, while his mother Poonam is a housemaker. This year, Kartikeya cleared the Class 12th board exam with 93.7 per cent marks. After the declaration of the JEE Advanced result, Kartikeya said that though he was confident of getting computer science at IIT Mumbai, he wasn't very sure of getting the All India number one rank in the prestigious exam.

He used to study for six to seven hours daily besides attending his classes regularly. Giving a piece of advice to future aspirants, Kartikeya said that they should first learn to enjoy their subjects. He also laid emphasis on the daily revision of the course covered by the teachers in the class and clearing all doubts. Along with studies, he said that it is important to relax the mind. He kept himself away from social media, which he termed a big distraction from studies and used an ordinary phone.

While Himanshu Singh of Allahabad secured the second position, Archit Bubna of New Delhi got the third rank in the prestigious exam.

Around 10 AM on Friday, the IIT Roorkee had released the result for the JEE Advanced 2019 exam, which was conducted on May 27, 2019.

Engineering aspirants aiming for admission into the prestigious IITs can check the result on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. There are 23 IITs in India.

The JEE Advanced 2019 was held on May 27, 2019. The date of the exam had to be postponed from May 19 due to the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Those who appeared for the exam also received a text message on their registered mobile number once the JEE Advanced 2019 results are declared.

The category-wise JEE Advanced rank list or JEE All India Ranks (AIR) will be released after the declaration of the JEE Advanced result. Candidates will be sent text messages regarding this on their registered mobile numbers.

Here Is How to Check JEE Advanced Result 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2- Click on JEE (Advanced) Result 2019

Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details

Step 4- JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of JEE Result 2019 or IIT JEE advanced 2019 Result for future reference.

JEE Advanced, a national-level engineering entrance exam held annually, is a gateway for candidates seeking admission in bachelor’s programmes, integrated master’s programmes as well as dual degree programmes offered at 23 IITs including Indian School of Mines (ISM).

The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) is the sum of the marks scored by him in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. JEE AIR rank list is prepared on the basis of aggregate marks. Those candidates who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for the merit list. Also, candidates scoring the minimum prescribed marks in each subject and in aggregate will be included in the list. The minimum prescribed marks vary with the category.

The seat allotment round is scheduled to be conducted online from June 19 to July 17.

Qualifying in JEE Advanced (2019), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process does not guarantee admission in IITs. Admission depends on the availability of seats during seat allocation.