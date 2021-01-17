Major bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway, one dead

A Volvo passenger bus full of people was involved in a major accident on the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Saturday. The bus turned turtle and according to eye-witnesses at least one person has died and several other have got injured.

The bus was travelling from Lucknow to Agra when the accident took place. The injured passengers are being treated in a nearby hospital.

Although the accident took place under the Dauki village police station in Fatehabad near Agra, police forces from other regions immediately reached the spot. The policemen were involved in helping out with the relief work at the scene of the accident.

The same Lucknow-Agra expressway also witnessed another major accident earlier this month. Two persons, including a woman, were killed and five others were injured when a private sleeper bus in which they were travelling rammed into a truck while overtaking it near milestone 44 on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Firozabad around 1 am.

The bus was heading towards Raebareli from Gurugram. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said. The deceased were identified as Kulkanti (32) and assistant driver Avdhesh (40); both hailed from Raebareli. The mishap took place around 1 am under Matsena police jurisdiction, said police.

Station house officer Vinay Misra said the bus, carrying 35 passengers, was speeding and the driver lost control while trying to overtake the truck.