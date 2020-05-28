Major car-borne IED attack averted by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

In a major development, an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from a Santro car in Ayengund area of Rajpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday but the IED was defused successfully by the personnel of the bomb disposal squad.

Talking to Zee News, a Jammu and Kashmir police officer said that a joint team of forces including 44 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Pulwama police recovered the IED after searching the vehicle. The police officer added that security forces had received inputs about movement of the vehicle carrying IED 4-5 days ago.

He said bomb disposal squad was called to the spot as soon as the IED-laden car was spotted.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “A major incident of a vehicle borne IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army.”

Sources there was a terrorist was also present in the car but he escaped from the spot after the security forces stopped the car.

Pulwama Police received credible information on Wednesday that a terrorist was moving with an explosive laden car ready to attack at some location. The security forces swung into action and various teams were formed to cover all possible routes. The terrorists got alarmed by the beefed up security and escaped after abandoning the car. After investigation it was found that the vehicle was carrying heavy explosives in a drum on the rear seat.

The security forces kept the car under watch for the night and evacuated the people in nearby houses before calling in the Bomb Disposal Squad to defuse the bomb.

This came after a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police was attacked by terrorists in Pulwama last week. Two jawans were injured in the attack. The terrorists had opened fire when the security forces were patrolling the area.