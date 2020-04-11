Major fire breaks out at shelter home in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate, firetenders on spot

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a shelter home in Kashmiri Gate area in New Delhi on Saturday (April 11). Upon receiving the information, the fire department rushed several firetenders to the spot to douse the flame.

Over 1,000 homeless people were reportedly staying at the shelter home, which caught fire today.

Confirming the report, a fire department official told ANI that they received a call of stone-pelting and fire from a 'Rain Basera' at Kashmiri Gate, following which they sent at least five firetenders to the spot. The fire personnel managed to douse the blaze soon after reaching the spot.

Here are some of the pictures from the spot:

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, a source said the people staying at the shelter home are suspected of setting it on the fire. The people staying here, most of who are addicted to either drugs or alcohol, were barred from going out.