हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tughlakabad fire

Major fire breaks out at slum in Delhi's Tughlakabad, over 1,000 shanties gutted

A major fire broke out in the slums of Delhi's Tughlakabad area at around 1 AM on Tuesday (May 26) gutting around 1,000 shanties. At least 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the raging inferno.

Major fire breaks out at slum in Delhi&#039;s Tughlakabad, over 1,000 shanties gutted
ANI photo

A major fire broke out in the slums of Delhi's Tughlakabad area at around 1 AM on Tuesday (May 26) gutting around 1,000 shanties. At least 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the raging inferno.

Rajendra Prasad Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East, told ANI, "We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire."

According to a fire official, the department got a call regarding the fire incident at around 12:15 am.

SS Tuli, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of South Delhi Zone, said that around 30 fire tenders were rushed to the area to douse the massive fire. He added that the fire is now under control and the fire department officials are trying to find out the reason behind the fire.

"Around 30 fire tenders are at the spot, the fire has been brought under control. Cause of fire yet to be ascertained. No casualty reported," said Tuli. 

The situation is now fully under control and no casualty has been reported so far

Tags:
Tughlakabad fireDelhi fireDelhi Tughlakabad fire
Next
Story

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 26: With 229 new COVID-19 cases, UP's tally rises to 6,497
  • 1,41,472Confirmed
  • 4,147Deaths

Full coverage

  • 55,43,232Confirmed
  • 3,48,356Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT47M18S

Taal Thok Ke: Will the ‘Jamaat’ be punished for spreading COVID-19 infection?