Major fire breaks out at slum in Delhi's Tughlakabad, over 1,000 shanties gutted

A major fire broke out in the slums of Delhi's Tughlakabad area at around 1 AM on Tuesday (May 26) gutting around 1,000 shanties. At least 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the raging inferno.

Rajendra Prasad Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East, told ANI, "We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire."

According to a fire official, the department got a call regarding the fire incident at around 12:15 am.

SS Tuli, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of South Delhi Zone, said that around 30 fire tenders were rushed to the area to douse the massive fire. He added that the fire is now under control and the fire department officials are trying to find out the reason behind the fire.

"Around 30 fire tenders are at the spot, the fire has been brought under control. Cause of fire yet to be ascertained. No casualty reported," said Tuli.

The situation is now fully under control and no casualty has been reported so far