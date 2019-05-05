Major Leetul Gogoi faces reduction of seniority for pension, to be posted out of J&K: Army sources

New Delhi: Major Leetul Gogoi reportedly faces a reduction of seniority for pension after court-martial proceedings against him were completed earlier in the year. He will now be posted out of Jammu and Kashmir as he has completed his tenure in the state.

Army sources have revealed that Major Gogoi faces six months loss of seniority for pension only. This is reportedly a reprimand for 'fraternising' with a local woman in Srinagar in 2018. He was previously posted to Rashtriya Rifles unit between March of 2016 and October of 2018 before being posted to Victor Force for additional time pending an inquiry against him and possible action against him. His posting out of J&K now is routine, sources have said.

PTI adds:

The Army Court of Inquiry (CoI) had recommended disciplinary action against Major Gogoi after it indicted him as well as his driver for the Srinagar hotel incident, on May 23 last year.

Major Gogoi was detained by police following an altercation with the hotel staff when he was allegedly trying to enter inside with an 18-year-old woman.

The woman had expressed her unwillingness to depose during the court-martial proceedings and informed the Army authorities that she had given a statement before a magistrate and the same should be treated as her final stand.

The woman had also stated that she had gone out with Major Gogoi of her own will, besides disclosing that she had become a friend of the Army officer through his fake Facebook profile, where he had named himself Ubaid Arman.

Immediately after the incident came to light last year, Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that exemplary punishment would be given to Major Gogoi if he was found guilty of "any offence". "If any officer of the Indian Army is found guilty of any offence, we will take strictest possible action," General Rawat had said.

Major Gogoi had hit the headlines after he tied a man to a jeep purportedly as a shield against stone pelters during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9, 2017.