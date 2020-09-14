हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Major tragedy averted after IED defused near Baramullah-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir

A major tragedy was averted after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused by a joint Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of Army and Jammu and Kashmir police near Baramullah-Srinagar national highway on Monday (September 14).

Major tragedy averted after IED defused near Baramullah-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir

A major tragedy was averted after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused by a joint Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of Army and Jammu and Kashmir police near Baramullah-Srinagar national highway on Monday (September 14).

The BDS was called to the spot after a road opening party of Army found a suspicious bag at Kuta Morh Pattan in apple orchards adjacent to BaramullahSsrinagar national highway. 

Talking to Zee Media, a top police official said, “Suspicious explosive probably IED was found in orchard near Kuta mode Pattan. Army BD squad and Police BD squad are analysing the suspicious material which could be IED."

Later, the joint BDS team of Army and police destroyed the IED after analysing it.

On September 10 too, an IED was detected and defused by security forces on North Kashmir highway. The IED was planted near a passenger shed  in Chatloora Watergam area of Rafiabad in Baramullah district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED was detected by a road opening party of security forces.

On September 7, a joint team of police and Army had found some explosive and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a sand bag under a bridge on Sopore-Kupwara road near Arampora in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirIEDBaramullah
Next
Story

BJP leaders in Kashmir observes 'Balidan Divas' as a tribute to Kashmiri pandits

  • 48,46,427Confirmed
  • 79,722Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M51S

Sources: Rhea Chakraborty took drugs multiple times from Sara Ali Khan