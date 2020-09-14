Major tragedy averted after IED defused near Baramullah-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir

A major tragedy was averted after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused by a joint Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of Army and Jammu and Kashmir police near Baramullah-Srinagar national highway on Monday (September 14).

The BDS was called to the spot after a road opening party of Army found a suspicious bag at Kuta Morh Pattan in apple orchards adjacent to BaramullahSsrinagar national highway.

Talking to Zee Media, a top police official said, “Suspicious explosive probably IED was found in orchard near Kuta mode Pattan. Army BD squad and Police BD squad are analysing the suspicious material which could be IED."

Later, the joint BDS team of Army and police destroyed the IED after analysing it.

On September 10 too, an IED was detected and defused by security forces on North Kashmir highway. The IED was planted near a passenger shed in Chatloora Watergam area of Rafiabad in Baramullah district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED was detected by a road opening party of security forces.

On September 7, a joint team of police and Army had found some explosive and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a sand bag under a bridge on Sopore-Kupwara road near Arampora in Jammu and Kashmir.