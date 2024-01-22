New Delhi: In his address after the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Monday called it a first of its kind event in the world. "Shri Ram Janmbhoomi may be the first of its kind instance in the world where the majority society of a country, fought a battle for so many years at so many levels in their own country for building a temple at the birthplace of their god," CM Adityanath said while addressing the crowd at Ayodhya event.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also said that Ayodhya is being established as the spiritual culture of the center. "Sanatan Aastha was harassed and hurt on its land but Ram's life taught us continence and we followed that. But our determination kept becoming stronger....Ayodhya is being established as the spiritual culture of the world," he added.

"The entire nation is filled with the chants of Ram, and it feels like we have entered the Treta Yuga, the era of Lord Ram," Yogi Adityanath said.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya, which was consecrated on Monday, is the culmination of a long and hard-fought battle for the Hindu community, who consider Lord Ram as their supreme deity and Ayodhya as his birthplace.

The Hindu community had to face legal, political, and social hurdles to reclaim the site, which was occupied by a mosque built by a Mughal emperor in the 16th century. The mosque was demolished in 1992, sparking communal riots across the country.

The dispute reached the Supreme Court, which in 2019 gave a historic verdict in favour of the Hindu community, paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple. The court also ordered that a separate plot of land be given to the Muslim community for building a mosque.

The Ram temple is seen by many Hindus as a symbol of their faith, culture, and identity. The temple is also expected to boost the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has championed the cause of the Ram temple for decades.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is being celebrated by millions of Hindus across the country and abroad. The ceremony is being live telecasted on various platforms, including temples and public places.