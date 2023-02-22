‘Make PM Modi's 'Exam Warriors' Book Available in School Libraries’: Education Ministry To States, UTs

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education has urged all states and Union Territories to make the book 'Exam Warriors' authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi available in school libraries. "The Union Education Minister has requested the chief ministers of all states and administrators of Union Territories (UTs) to make 'Exam Warriors' books available in libraries of each school under 'Samagra Shiksha' so that a maximum number of students, teachers and parents get benefit from the prime minister's words of wisdom and vision," a senior official of the Education Ministry said.

The book incorporates unique actionable 'mantras' for students, parents and teachers on ways and means to overcome examination stress. The National Book Trust has published the translations of Exam Warriors in 11 Indian languages, namely Asamiya, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

PM Modi also holds annual interactions with students, teachers and parents, called "Pariksha Pe Charcha", ahead of the board exams.

Ministry of Education also said that the 6th edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme (PPC 2023) which was held in a town-hall-type interactive format on January 27, 2023, saw a huge participation from the students of the State Government`s board.

As per the Ministry of Education, "The highlight of this year`s PPC 2023 is the huge participation from the students of State Government`s board which increased from around 2 lakhs in 2022 to over 16.5 lakhs of the total 38.8 lakhs."

"Further, the special invitee students and teachers from all the States and UTs also got the opportunity to witness important functions like Republic Day Parade, Beating the Retreat ceremony etc and visit places of National importance" Ministry added.

The programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi focuses on providing support to students in overcoming examination stress while equipping teachers and parents to manage the stressful environment during exams better.