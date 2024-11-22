Malegaon Central Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Ejaz Baig Aziz vs Ismail Abdul Khalique Total Votes Margin AIMIM Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Malegaon Central Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Malegaon Central Assembly seat is one of the 288 assembly seats in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Malegaon Central seat was held on November 20. The Malegaon Central assembly seat has thrown a mixed result in the past three elections.

There are a total of 13 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Ejaz Baig Aziz Baig of the Congress, Abdullah Khan Dalsher Khan of the Social Democratic Party Of India, Asif Shaikh Rasheed of the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra, Farhan Shakeel Ahmed of Minorities Democratic Party, Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Shaan e Hind Nihal Ahmed of Samajwadi Party and 5 independent candidates.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen won the elections by defeating Aasif Shaikh Rasheed of the INC by around 38,000 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Shaikh Aasif Shaikh Rashid contested the polls on the INC ticket and bagged the seat by defeating Mufti Moh. Ismile Kasmi of NCP by around 16,000 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party. However, in this particular seat, AIMIM holds a strong influence.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.