Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, Says 'High Command Will Decide Karnataka CM'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today said that party's high command will take the final decision on appointment of Karnataka Chief Minister. The Congress chief was in speaking to media in Delhi, a day after his party's emphatic victory in the state of Karnataka. Though highly placed sources in Congress party are indicating that party high command has finalised the name of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the post, state party chief DK Shivakumar has also said to have thrown his hat in the ring.

"Our observers have gone to Bengaluru, there will be a CLP meeting once they reach. After the CLP meet, they will share their opinion with the high command, and then they (high command) will send their decision from here": Mallikarjun Kharge said while speaking to the media today.

DK Shivakumar Signals Intention To Become Chief Minister

D K Shivakumar on Sunday hinted that he is in the chief ministerial race saying he took everyone along and never sought anything for himself. He also brushed aside speculations about differences between him and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar said the Congress and the Legislature Party will decide the next chief minister of Karnataka. On the question that those who toiled should also get preference instead of those who are liked by the people, Shivakumar said when Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao had resigned as the Congress Legislature Party president and head of the state unit respectively after the party's rout in 2019 by-elections, then Congress national president Sonia Gandhi had reposed faith in him and made him president.