Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi again on THIS date, BIG speculation around 'MEGA' meeting in KOLKATA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may meet again by the end of this month and year. And that too in Kolkata. According to administrative sources, if the schedule remains unchanged, PM Modi may come to Kolkata for the 'National Ganga Council' (NGC) or 'Jatiya Ganga Parishad' meeting on December 30. The Prime Minister himself is the president of that council. Mamata is also supposed to be at that meeting as the chief minister of the member-state of the council.

According to many administrative and political observers, Mamata went to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister to recover the money blocked in various central projects. After that, the Center started releasing allocations to almost all the projects except the '100 days' work project. Mamata also attended the meeting called by the Prime Minister regarding the preparations for the G20 summit. However, there was no separate meeting between them. The Chief Minister also raised the issue of arrears in the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at the meeting of the Eastern Regional Council. Later, Mamata's private meeting with him attracted attention.

'Ganga Parishad' has about 10 ministries in the member centre. Apart from West Bengal, the states include Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand. If everything goes well, the Chief Ministers of those states can also attend the meeting. Nabanna has started preparations for that high-level meeting. As of now, various programs are scheduled to run for almost the entire day on the 30th in some parts. As talks will be held in the presence of the Prime Minister, there may be a cruise on the Ganges. 'Ganga Parishad' meeting was held in Kanpur in December 2019. West Bengal and Jharkhand were absent at that time.