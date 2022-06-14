NewsIndia
MAMATA BANERJEE

Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar ahead of key opposition meet on presidential poll

The Trinamool Congress supremo met the NCP chief trying to convince him to be the joint opposition nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

Trending Photos

Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar ahead of key opposition meet on presidential poll

New Delhi: Ahead of the Opposition's key meeting on the upcoming presidential poll, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (June 14, 2022) met NCP chief Sharad Pawar. She reportedly tried to convince the veteran leader to be the joint opposition nominee for the presidential election. Pawar, however, refused, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said after his separate meeting with him.

"I have been informed that Pawar will not be the opposition face for the presidential poll, other names are under consideration," Yechury was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Reports claim that Pawar was not keen to enter a battle that he is destined to lose at this point in his political career.

Banerjee is in Delhi for a meeting of non-BJP parties she has convened to formulate a joint strategy for the upcoming presidential poll. The Trinamool Congress supremo has convened the meeting on June 15 at the Constitution Club in the national capital for discussions to come out with a consensus opposition candidate.

The election of the President of India will be held on July 18. 

Mamata BanerjeeSharad PawarPresidential pollPresidential elections2022 Presidential election

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case -- Is Rahul Gandhi really a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi misuses 'satyagraha' in today's politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi families' 'satyagraha politics' in ED's inquiry
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is violence justified in the name of Prophet Muhammad?
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- So much anger is not good in democracy
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- 'Serial protests' across the country
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis -- A dangerous thought of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'