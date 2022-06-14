New Delhi: Ahead of the Opposition's key meeting on the upcoming presidential poll, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (June 14, 2022) met NCP chief Sharad Pawar. She reportedly tried to convince the veteran leader to be the joint opposition nominee for the presidential election. Pawar, however, refused, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said after his separate meeting with him.

"I have been informed that Pawar will not be the opposition face for the presidential poll, other names are under consideration," Yechury was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Our honorable chairperson @MamataOfficial met Shri @PawarSpeaks today.



Two stalwart leaders set the stage for the meeting of all progressive opposition forces; set to happen tomorrow at the Constitution Club, New Delhi.



Our resolve to fight divisive forces grows stronger! pic.twitter.com/9Pm3abPMEN June 14, 2022

Reports claim that Pawar was not keen to enter a battle that he is destined to lose at this point in his political career.

Banerjee is in Delhi for a meeting of non-BJP parties she has convened to formulate a joint strategy for the upcoming presidential poll. The Trinamool Congress supremo has convened the meeting on June 15 at the Constitution Club in the national capital for discussions to come out with a consensus opposition candidate.

The election of the President of India will be held on July 18.