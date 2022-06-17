Dissatisfaction with the results of Higher Secondary (HS REsult 2022) is well felt. The students protested demanding that they should be given the pass marks. Incidents of blockades and vandalism have already come to the fore. This time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opened up about it. According to her, it is not the fault of the students, rather, those who are in charge of showing them the right path are responsible for it. Mamata said, "They are saying, Why did I fail, I should be given the pass marks. I've never heard of this before. I couldn't think this in our time. It's not their fault. It's the fault of those who guide them. You don't have to go around the whole world, you have Rabindranath, Ramakrishna, Vivekananda, Nazrul, Rashmani here. If you read a little bit, the garbage will be removed from the head."

Mamata added, "As a child, my parents used to read Ramakrishna, Vivekananda, Sharada, Rabindranath, Nazrul. They didn't let the brain pile up the garbage. I am a very small person. My power is also small. I'm not a VIP, I'm a LIP, a less impertinent person. That's what my parents taught me. Another thing I've learned is that life is very short. Do not do injustice. I remember everything my parents taught me. I just couldn't get into the habbit of not telling the unpleasant truth. I'm still saying it out loud. Apart from that, I accept everything else."

Since the results of the higher secondary examinations were out this year, there have been protests in places. Last time in Corona, where everyone was passed without giving the exam, why was this time some failed despite giving good exam, the students questioned! Not only that, some of the students were also heard commenting that Mamata was deliberately failing them because she did not have the power to give them jobs, which seemed to be some kind of 'audacity' to many. In that atmosphere, Mamata opened up about the pass-fail controversy.